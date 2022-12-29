Congress Attacks Centre Over Uzbekistan Child Deaths From India-Made Syrup; BJP Says 'Hatred For Modi'

Congress's Jairam Ramesh and BJP's Amit Malviya have exchanged barbs over the deaths of children in Uzbekistan.

DAY after Uzbekistan linked the deaths of 18 children in the country to India-made cough syrup, a political war-of-words began between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with the grand old party slamming the Centre for boasting India's pharma industry. The Congress demanded that the Modi government should investigate the claims by Uzbekistan and take strict actions against such firms. The BJP, meanwhile, was quick to respond and said that the Congress is linking Uzbekistan deaths to that of Gambia "out of hatred for PM Modi".

"Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First, it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia & now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world and take strictest action," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Also Watch:

Responding to the criticism, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that India-made cough syrups were not responsible for the death of children in Gambia adding that this fact has been "clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. "But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful".

The Uzbeki Health Ministry had alleged that 18 children died allegedly after consuming India-made cough syrup Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech Pharma. India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation today said that it will investigate the matter. Marion Biotech has also halted the production of the product and has sent the samples for further testing, the firm's legal head said today.

The company - Marion Biotech Pharma - which supplied these cough syrups had been engaged in business with the former soviet colony for a long time. Meanwhile, the Uzbekistan government has launched a criminal investigation against officials of Quramax Medical, the company that imported the drug into Uzbekistan.

WHO's laboratory analysis, in this case, had noted that the cough syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.

Earlier this year, the West African nation Gambia had alleged that nearly 70 children in the country died after consuming cough syrups manufactured by Indian firm Maiden Pharma. Following this, the World Health Organization issued a medical product alert stating that four drugs supplied to Gambia by the Haryana-based company were of substandard quality.

The government dismissed the charges and said samples of all four products were found to be compliant with specifications in tests carried out at a government laboratory.

(With agency inputs)