Congress Alleges Voter ID Scam By BJP In Karnataka, Files Criminal Complaint Against CM Bommai

THE CONGRESS unit in Karnataka on Thursday alleged a voter ID scam by the state's ruling BJP and demanded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation, as well as a probe into the scam by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar also lodged a criminal complaint regarding the matter.

Karnataka | Congress files a complaint with Police Commissioner against CM Basavaraj Bommai, BBMP Commissioner and other officers in connection with their allegation that a private entity collected the electoral data of people. pic.twitter.com/SlhLkMKoMB — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

"The government is stealing the data of voters. The ruling BJP is indulging in election fraud through a private agency. Bommai, in-charge minister, BBMP Special Commissioner Tushar Girinath and the Election Commission are operating as one team to steal voters' data," Congress leader Surjewala stated.

Shivakumar charged that thousands of BJP workers in the state have been roped in to manipulate electoral rolls. "The BJP workers have been hired on contract basis by a private agency, given identity cards by the authorities to carry out the process of voter ID renewal," he charged. In Bengaluru alone, about 17,000 to 18,000 such identity cards are given, he said, adding that the BJP workers are going door to door and mapping the voters.

"They are marking empty houses, studying voters' political affiliations and coming up with a voters' list to win elections. Article 324, 325, 326 of the Indian Constitution and Section 28 of the Representation of People's Act specify that only the government officers can carry out the task of handling issues related to the voters' list, Shivakumar said and added that the rules have been violated by ruling BJP and bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah claimed that all this is being done at the behest of the Chief Minister. "He (Bommai) should be arrested. He should resign as he has no moral right to continue as he is at the helm of affairs. This kind of conspiracy, theft never happened by the Chief Minister himself in the history of Karnataka," he said.

Shivakumar further alleged that through fraudulent ways, the votes of minorities, SC/STs and Other Backward Classes were being taken off the voters list. "The BJP workers are mapping political inclinations and taking out their names or shifting their names to other wards. Voters from other constituencies are being brought and settled in empty houses to aid BJP candidates."