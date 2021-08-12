Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in LS Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked by the micro-blogging site.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the debate over the temporary suspension of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, the grand old party on Wednesday alleged that similar action was taken against the Twitter handles of its senior leaders including Randeep Surjewala and four others.

According to the Congress party, as reported by news agency PTI, Twitter handles of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked by the micro-blogging site.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji," tweeted AICC secretary in charge of the party's Communication Department.

"The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani. He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India" he asked in another tweet.

The Congress has accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government. Gandhi had tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of Gandhi's tweet and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader's account for violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.

Meanwhile, Twitter India had on Wednesday informed the Delhi High court that they had removed Gandhi's tweet and also locked his account. "Rahul Gandhi tweet violated our policy also, we have already removed that tweet and his Twitter account is also been locked," Twitter informed Delhi HC.

After taking note of Twitter's submission, Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh adjourned the matter for September 27. The PIL sought Delhi HC's directions to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to take necessary legal action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet. The petition also seeks directions to Delhi Police to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under section of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan