New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A youth allegedly tried to throw a “chemical” at Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at the UPCC office on Tuesday, party sources said as quoted by news agency Press Trust of India.

However, he was caught by the party office bearers before any damage was done, they said. Kanhaiya was at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office to address a 'Yuva Sansad' organised by the party. Kumar had reached to do door-to-door campaigning to seek votes for the Congress candidates in Lucknow.

A Congress leader on the condition of anonymity said the youth was identified as Devansh Bajpai and he tried to throw the “chemical” at Kumar but was caught by the office bearers of the Youth Congress and the NSUI.

Party leaders have also claimed according to an India Today report “The accused tried to throw acid at Kanhaiya Kumar but failed to do so." “However, some drops fell on 3-4 youth standing nearby.” the leaders said, added the report.

Earlier, in 2018, a man had thrown ink at Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and Kanhaiya Kumar in Gwalior.

The two student activists turned politicians were in Gwalior to address a seminar at the Chamber of Commerce Bhawan as part of their "Samvidhan Bachao" protest.

Mukesh Pal of the Hindu Sena allegedly threw ink at both when they were about to address the seminar, a senior police official had said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be held on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the 5th phase on February 27, the 6th phase on March 3, and the last phase on March 7. The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha