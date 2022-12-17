‘Congress All About Exchange’: Bhagwant Mann Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi For Blaming AAP For Gujarat Loss

Rahul Gandhi accused AAP of being a proxy for the BJP and now Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sharply criticized the Congress and Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today responded strongly to Rahul Gandhi's remarks for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Rahul had earlier claimed that AAP played a big role in Congress' poor show in the December 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

"How many times did Rahul Gandhi visit Gujarat. Only once, he wanted to win the election with a single visit to the state," CM Mann said, as quoted by NDTV. Mann has launched a scathing attack on the Congress MP who is currently leading Congress’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is crisscrossing throughout the country.

"Elections were held where the sun is set (Gujarat), Rahul Gandhi started his 'padyatra' from the place where the sun rises first (Kanyakumari). Let him correct his timing first," NDTV quoted him as saying.

“Congress is not about change, it's all about exchange," Mann said.

The Punjab Chief Minister also accused the Congress MLAs of frequently crossing over to rival parties. "The party has become so poor that it sell its MLAs to the rival parties to form government when they lack numbers. The party is in coma," NDTV quoted Mann.

"Congress made government in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. But the BJP is currently ruling both the states" he said.

Mr Gandhi had alleged that the Indian National Congress would have won the election in Gujarat if AAP had not cut opposition votes.

"If AAP had not been put up as a proxy, we would have probably beaten the BJP. AAP was used to target Congress," Mr Gandhi had said.

During the campaigning before election AAP had claimed that it was the main rival to the BJP and would defeat it. It did manage to get representation in the assembly, by winning five seats, but could not fulfill its ambitions.

When the results came out the BJP had bagged 156 out of the total 182 seats, the best seat tally for any political party in Gujarat's electoral history. The saffron brigade had even beaten Congress' 37-year-old record of 149 seats in the 1985 elections. The best the BJP had been able to get before 2022 was 127 assembly seats.

Congress, with just 17 seats, fell from a steep cliff from the 2017 tally of 77.