Congress' Ajay Rai Defends His 'Latka Jhatka' Comments On Smriti Irani, Says 'Words Not Unparliamentary'

CONGRESS leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday claimed that his ‘Latka Jhatka’ jibe against Smriti Irani is not unparliamentary and was “not said in a manner to insult anyone”. Rai has been receiving a lot of backlashes since he said on Monday that Union Minister Smriti Irani only comes to Amethi to do ‘Latka and Jhatka’. Claiming that his comments were not unparliamentary, Rai said "Why should I apologize?".

"I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language which means that somebody suddenly appears and says something and then disappears. It's not unparliamentary language. So why should I apologize?," Rai said as quoted by ANI.

Several top leaders of the BJP have responded sharply to Rai's comments. Union Minister Smriti Irani herself slammed Rai's remarks and described Congress workers as "mysogynistic goons". Irani even dared Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether he will run from Amethi.

"Heard one of your provincial leaders announced in an indecent manner that you would contest from Amethi in 2024. So is it definite that you will contest from Amethi? You won't run off to another seat? You won't be afraid??? PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter," Smriti Irani's tweet said.

Ajay Rai on Monday had said that Smriti Irani tried to divert attention from other issues that her constituency Amethi faces. "Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows latka-jhatka and leaves," Congress’ UP chief Ajay Rai said.

Responding to Irani’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi, he said that Amethi has been a Gandhi bastion, and they will ask the "Gandhis to fight and again win from here in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls". Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have tried to corner the Congress over this issue and have launched a scathing attack on Rai and the grand old party.



Shehzad Poonawala, a spokesperson for the BJP, said that this is not a ‘sanyog’ (coincidence) but a ‘prayog’ (a deliberate act) sponsored by the Gandhi family. "Rahul Gandhi loyalist Ajay Rai makes shocking “latke jhatke” comment on Smriti Irani ji. This is not a Sanyog - it is a prayog sponsored by first family to take political revenge because Smriti ji defeated the dynast - Congress even insulted 1st Woman Adivasi President," said Poonawala.

(With agency inputs)