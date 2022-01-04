Bareilly | Jagran News Desk: In a marathon organised by Congress as a part of its 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' campaign on Tuesday in Bareilly some girls who participated in the run got injured in a stampede during the event.

In UP where assembly elections are due this year, Congress organised this marathon as a part of their UP election campaign. 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' slogan was given by INC party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Videos have emerged from the marathon, wherein girls in the marathon were seen tripping over each other. Also, many participants were also seen without masks and no social distancing was followed despite rising covid-19 cases in the country.

Watch Video here:

After several video emerged on social media, Congress leaders in Lucknow termed it as a conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Congress leader and former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron in her reaction to event said there is nothing to worry about. “When a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, these are just girls. It is human nature. But I want to apologise.”

A BJP hatched conspiracy: Congress

Meanwhile, "Some girls have been injured, and we are waiting for further details," state Congress spokesperson said.

Alleging that it was a "conspiracy hatched by the BJP government" in the state, he said, "The district administration knew that the run was being held and did not cooperate."

The incident was a "fallout of laxity on the part of the local administration", Singh added.

"The district administration did not cooperate as far as the issue of security was concerned and the entire incident smells of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP," the Congress leader said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh