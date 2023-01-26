'Congress' 2018 Victory Due To My Work': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Rebuttal To Sachin Pilot

IN AN apparent rebuttal to his former deputy and contender for the top post in the state, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said on Thursday that the Congress returned to power in 2018 because of the work done by him.

This statement comes at a time when there is a tussle between the two for the CM post in the state, where the election is due later this year.

The Congress leader, Sachin Pilot, recently said that the party's return to power was due to the struggle of the leaders and workers from 2013 to 2018. Notably, Pilot was PCC chief at that time.

He also talked earlier about the need for the older lot to make way for the younger generation of leaders. He has repeatedly asserted that the number of Congress MLAs, which had fallen to 21 in 2013, only shot up after the top brass of the party made him the Pradesh Congress Committee chief in the state.

Responding to it without naming Pilot, Gehlot stated that the 2013 electoral seat results were largely due to the "Modi wave," but that people realised their mistake in giving the BJP government a mandate within six months.

"So an atmosphere was created and that was a big reason for the Congress to come back. Other reasons are always there, such as the party workers' struggle on the streets. But the main reason was that it was in the mind of people that they had made a mistake by changing the government in 2013," he told reporters after a state Republic Day function at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Gehlot also said that the people in the state are happy with the revival of the old pension scheme and that there is no anti-incumbency feeling among them.

"Our path is clear. When our government came in 1998, there were 156 seats, and I was the PCC chief then. I would like to move ahead with 'Mission 156'. We have already started work in that direction," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He said he fought hard to save his government and to serve the people, and will continue to do so till his "last breath."

"When I speak, I speak after thinking, I do not speak anything without thinking. It is a God's gift to me that when I speak, the voice of my heart comes on my tongue," he said.

"This time there is no resentment among the public, no displeasure with the government, nor is there the Modi wave which was there earlier. I hope people will support me," he said.