Following Showik and Miranda’s arrest, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Indrajit Chakraborty – the father of actress Rhea Chakraborty – broke his silence and opened up about his son’s arrest in the case.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The death case of Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday took a new curve after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and the late actor’s former house manage Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant. The agency also got the custody of Showik and Miranda till September 9.

Following Showik and Miranda’s arrest, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Indrajit Chakraborty – the father of actress Rhea Chakraborty – broke his silence and opened up about his son’s arrest in the case.

In a message, Rhea’s father ‘congratulated India’ and thanked the people across the country for “effectively demolishing a middle class family”.

“Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” he said in a statement, as reported by NDTV.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested Showik and Miranda on Saturday and sent them to 4-day custody. The agency also arrested Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant for his alleged "role in procuring and handling of drugs".

The central probe agency had also arrested an alleged drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim. However, the Esplanade court in Mumbai has granted bail to Kaizan.

"His role is same as that of Samuel Miranda that was to procure and handle (drugs). Sawant has some corroborative evidence which we need for further cross examination (of other accused)," NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra told reporters outside the agency's office.

Sushant, 34, had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the NCB.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma