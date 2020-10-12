New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party protesting against what she called some leaders 'dictating terms'' and ''suppressing'' her. She is likely to join BJP in presence of senior party functionaries including party national president JP Nadda.

In a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, she said "Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed,"

Khushboo Sundar to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, after she resigned from Congress https://t.co/w4WlBdIObJ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Congress has accused the actor of lacking "ideological commitment", and said her quitting the organisation would have no impact on Tamil Nadu politics. AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said she has been criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi till a week ago. Joining BJP which she had been criticising, for some positions suggests that Kushboo has no ideological commitment, he said amid reports that she would embrace the J P Nadda-led party. "It is unfortunate that she is doing this. It will not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics," Rao told P T I.

