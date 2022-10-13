Cong Prez Polls: Tharoor Defends 'Uneven Playing Field' Remark, Cites 'Difference In Treatment At PCCs'

AHEAD of the Congress Presidential elections, the political drama continues in the party as Shashi Tharoor who is running for the top post of the party chief against Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged a difference in treatment between candidates within the party. While defending his "uneven playing field" remark, Tharoor said, "...In several Pradesh Congress Committee (PCCs), leaders welcomed and met Kharge Sahab. Wasn't done for me. I visited PCCs but PCC chiefs weren't available. Not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?".

The election for Congress' top leadership is scheduled to conclude on October 17. Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are slated to contest the election, pitted against each other. Meanwhile, Tharoor said there is no enmity in the party. “We are contesting elections, there is no spirit of enmity in our party. Kharge Sahab is my senior leader and I have worked closely with him. The election is about two colleagues seeing how to work to strengthen the party,” he told to reporters in Delhi.

“Do you want party to go with change or are you satisfied with everything? If you think everything is fine, don't vote for me as I want such a change in the party that would bring back voters who didn't remain with us in 2014 & 2019,” he said further.

After Tharoor made an “uneven playing field” statement, responding to this, Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said the allegations were “absolutely false”. “I've no answer to allegations levelled before the media but if someone draws our attention to any wrongdoing, we'll rectify it,” Mistry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Both Tharoor and Kharge filed their nominations for the Congress presidential election on September 30. While welcoming Kharge's move to file a nomination, Tharoor said that many candidates were needed for the Congress' benefit.

There will be more than 9,100 delegates who will cast their vote. Congress presidential election to be held on October 17. The result will be announced on October 19.