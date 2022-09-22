Cong Prez Polls: Gehlot's 'Double Role' Dream On Tenterhooks As Rahul Backs 'One Man, One Post' Rule

Amid the speculations getting rife about the candidates contesting for the post of Congress President with new faces emerging every day, Rahul Gandhi said he backed the Congress's "one man, one post" rule in a press conference in Kerala on Thursday.

LIVE: Media Interaction | Bharat Jodo Yatra | Kerala https://t.co/eQIgycono1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 22, 2022

This development is being seen as a sign that Ashok Gehlot, the forerunner to the Congress president, may not get to party with a double role at the same time. "What we decided in Udaipur is a commitment of the Congress and I expect that commitment will be maintained."

Rahul's words today come as a setback for the seasoned Congressman, who met with the interim president of the Congress yesterday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot is believed to be Gandhi's choice for Congress president. But the senior Congress leader does not want to give up the role of Rajasthan Chief Minister. He feels if he does, he will be replaced by his rival in the state, Sachin Pilot, who nearly brought down his government in 2020.

This rule was introduced by the 'Grand Old Party' earlier this year at a meeting of top Congress leaders in Rajasthan's Udaipur, where internal reforms and the future electoral roadmap were discussed over a three-day period.

When asked about the advice that Rahul wants to give to the future Congress President, he said, "My advice would be to whoever becomes—you are taking on a position which is historic and defines a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post, which represents a belief system and vision of India. "

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi, on being asked about a piece of advice he'd give to next Cong chief says, "you're taking on a historic position that defines a particular view of India. Congress chief is an ideological post. You represent a set of ideas, a belief system & vision of India." pic.twitter.com/n4oTOX38HX — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Nominations for the position of party president will be accepted beginning September 24 and will be accepted until September 30. The election is scheduled for October 17, with the results to be announced on October 19.