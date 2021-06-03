The police has arrested the man under section 376 (rape) among several other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to media reports.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In Maharashtra’s Solapur district, a man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 41-year-old wife and confining her at home with their three daughters for over one and half years, the police said on Thursday.

On Monday, the police had raided the man’s house in the Zende Gulli area of Pandharpur city and rescued the woman and her three daughters from the yearlong captivity. The police also arrested the husband who has been accused to rape his wife and keep her in confinement along with their three daughters.

The man has been arrested under section 376 (rape) among several other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to media reports.

The crime came into light when the victim somehow managed to throw an SOS (Save Our Souls) note outside her home one day. The note was picked by a woman who then approached the police and reported the call for help.

Following this, the Nirbhaya squad of the Pandharpur city police kept vigilance on the house and rescued the woman and her three daughters on Monday. The three daughters are aged between 8 to 14 years of age according to the police.

Later, during the probe into the matter, the victim told the police that she has been forcefully confined in her house for over one year and a half. The lady was kept inside a room for all this while. She was punished for failing to give birth to a boy the women told the police according to reports.



In her complaint, the woman also stated that her husband sexually harassed her and forced her to undergo multiple abortions to have a baby boy, the police added.

As of now an investigation of further details into the matter is going on. More information is expected to be out soon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha