New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from Australia and Japan on Friday attended the first in-person summit of Quad leaders hosted by US President Joe Biden and said that he firmly believed that the grouping of four democracies would act as a "force for global good" and ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world.

At the invitation of President Biden, Prime Minister Modi and his counterparts Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan met at the White House for the first-ever in-person Quad summit. President Biden hosted the first virtual summit of the four leaders in March.

Opening the summit, President Biden said the four democracies have come together to take on common challenges from Covid to climate. “This group has democratic partners who share world views and have a common vision for the future,” he said. "We know how to get things done and are up to the challenge," he said.

In a short and crisp opening address, Prime Minister Modi said that he was confident that "our participation in Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world."

"I am confident that our cooperation will establish peace and prosperity in the world and Indo-Pacific. I firmly believe our Quad would act as a force for global good. We had come together for first time after the 2004 Tsunami for regional cooperation in Indo-Pacific".

Today, as the world is fighting COVID-19, we as part of Quad have come together again for humanity. Our Quad vaccine initiative will greatly help the Indo-Pacific countries," he said. "On the basis of our shared democratic values, Quad has decided to move forward with a positive thinking and a positive approach.

"Be it supply chain or global security, climate action or covid response, or cooperation in technology, I would feel happy to discuss with my partners in Quad," prime minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Morrison said that the Indo-Pacific region should be free from coercion and disputes should be solved in accordance with international law. "The Indo-Pacific has great challenges and challenges have to be overcome. In six months from the last meeting so much has been accomplished. We stand here together in the Info Pacific region," he said.

White House officials have said that the Quad leaders would announce a new working group on space, a supply chain initiative and a 5G deployment and diversification effort apart from discussing issues like challenges in the Indo Pacific, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic during their historic meeting.

Quad leaders are also planning to roll out vaccine deliverables and announce a series of measures in the field of healthcare and infrastructure sector, officials said. India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan