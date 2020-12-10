Raut said that India should "immediately conduct a surgical strike" on China and Pakistan if the two countries are involved in farmers' agitation.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that India should "immediately conduct a surgical strike" on China and Pakistan if the two countries are involved in farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

"If a Union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind farmers agitation, then, the Defence Minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan. The President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chiefs of the Armed Forces should discuss this issue seriously," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Raut's statement comes a day after Union Minister Raosaheb Danve claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. He also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first. What was said (to them)? That NRC is coming, CAA is coming and Muslims will have to leave this country in six months. Did a single Muslim leave?," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Those efforts didn’t succeed and now farmers are being told that they will face losses. This is the conspiracy of other countries," he added.

'It's shameful'

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) called Danve's comment were an "insult" and called them "shameful", saying that the government has failed to deliver justice to the farmers.

"The farmers who themselves fight and die for the nation, grow food, and whose children too martyr themselves for the nation...don't try to paint them anti-national," the DSGMC said, as reported by NDTV.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws from November 26. The farmers want the government to withdraw the laws immediately. However, the government has said that the laws would benefit the farmers and accused the opposition of misleading them.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma