Protesting farmers claimed that the Nirankari Samagam Ground provided by the centre as a protest site is but an "open jail" and that the unions have unanimously decided they would continue the agitation at the borders of the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers' unions protesting against the agri-marketing legislations on Sunday rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah's offer conditional to their moving to designated place, saying that the condition imposed by the centre for initiating talks before December 3 is an insult to the farmers.

Addressing media on Sunday, Surjeet Singh Phul, President of the BKU Krantikari (Punjab) claimed that the Nirankari Samagam Ground provided by the central government for protest is but an "open jail" and that the unions have unanimously decided they would continue the agitation at the borders of the national capital.

“There was an offer from the central government for negotiations to resolve the issue. We have decided not to accept the proposal because there was a condition in it asking farmers sitting on the road to vacate the roads and move to Burari. We cannot accept this demand. The condition put forward for talks is an insult to farmers,” Surjeet Singh said.

“We have decided that we will never go to Burari Park as we have got proof that it is an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association president that they will take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park,” he added.

Meanwhile, All Khaps of Haryana today unanimously decided to supported protesting farmers, saying they will gather and proceed towards Delhi tomorrow. In a statement, the Haryana Khap Pradhan and Dadri MLA requested the central government to re-consider Farm Laws.

Farmers are presently rallying at the Tikri and Singhu interstate border and are adamant on moving to Jantar Mantar. Shah had said that the government is ready to hold talks with farmers the very next day they shift their protests to a structured place.

Hours after protesting farmers unions rejected Shah's proposal for early talks conditional to their moving to designated place, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that the central government should initiate unconditional talks with the farmers at the earliest.

"The central government should initiate unconditional talks with the farmers at the earliest," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had urged the farmers to accept Amit Shah's offer, saying it is best in the "interest of the farming community". Singh today also hit out at Mohan Lal Khattar, saying if the Haryana Chief Minister was so concerned about farmers spreading COVID-19 in the state, then he should have allowed them to move quickly to Delhi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja