The panel during the meet told the companies to comply with the new IT rules framed by the Centre, the instructions given by the government and the orders of the court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Social Media giants Facebook and Google deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday to discuss the misuse of social media platforms and safeguarding the right of the citizens. The panel during the meet told the companies to comply with the new IT rules framed by the Centre, the instructions given by the government and the orders of the court.

The panel, chaired by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, also conveyed the representatives that there are loopholes in their existing data protection and privacy policy mechanism, and that they need to put in place stringent safeguards to protect data privacy and data security of their users. Tharoor expressed concern about the privacy of women users of social media platforms. He said he has also received complaints from several women MPs in this regard.

While Facebook's country public policy director Shivnath Thukral and general counsel Namrata Singh appeared before the panel on behalf of the company, search engine Google was represented by its country head (government affairs and public policy) Aman Jain and director (legal) Gitanjali Duggal.

Later, Google said in a statement that it has consistently invested in product changes, resources and personnel as part of its efforts to keep users safe in compliance with the local laws in India.

"We always welcome opportunities to engage in dialogue with the policy makers and share details of our efforts in combating illegal content and ensuring the safety of users across our platforms. We have consistently invested in significant product changes, resources and personnel, and have made significant progress in balancing the openness of our platforms with the responsibility of keeping the community safe in compliance with the local laws in the country," a Google spokesperson said.

Facebook officials were grilled by the committee members about the leakage of data and the safety and security of the women. In response, Facebook officials informed the committee that leakage is not from any Facebook platforms but it is happening through other devices.

Earlier, Facebook representatives had informed the parliamentary panel that their company policy does not allow their officials to attend in-person meetings because of their Covid-related protocol. But Tharoor conveyed to Facebook that its officials will have to appear in-person since the parliament secretariat does not allow any virtual meetings.

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel. In the last meeting, several members of the panel had categorically told Twitter that the rule of the land is supreme not the social media platform's policies. Also on Tuesday, the parliamentary panel asked Twitter to explain with 48 hours why it had blocked access of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tharoor to their accounts.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan