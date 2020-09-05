Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday pushed for complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest from all friction points in Ladakh during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow, Russia.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday pushed for complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest from all friction points in Ladakh during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in Moscow, Russia. The bnilateral meeting between Singh and Fenghe was held on the sidelines of the ministerial meet of the Sanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to resolve the ongoing standoff between the armies of India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. In a statement, defence ministry said that Singh conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that both sides should conitnue talks through diplomatic as well as military channels to full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the border.

"Raksha Mantri conveyed that the two sides should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest," the Ministry of Defence said in its statement put on Twitter.

"RM further said that the current situation should be handled responsibly and that neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas," the statement added.

"RM advised that it was important therefore that the Chinese side should work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements & protocols."

The Raksha Mantri clearly stated that while Indian troops always take a responsible approach towards border management, there should be not doubt about their detemination to protect the country's territorial integrity.

"Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management but, at the same time, there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the defence ministry said in response to China.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese had said that the responsibility for the border standoff entirely lies on India and that China can't lose an inch of its territory.

"Causes and truth of the current tension on the China-India border are clear, and the responsibility entirely lies with India. China cannot lose an inch of its territory, and its armed forces are fully determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chiense statement read.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma