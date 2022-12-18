'Complete Transparency': Maharashtra To Get Lokayukta Soon As Shinde Govt Approves Anna Hazare Panel Report

EKNATH Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it will table the Lokayukta law during the winter session of the state legislature on Monday. The recommendations of a panel that was led by Anna Hazre have been accepted completely. This act will put the Chief Minister and other ministers of the state under the jurisdiction of Lokayukta.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, said that this decision was taken in the interest of the people in the state.

"We will run the government with complete transparency. We will make Maharashtra corruption-free, that's why we have decided to bring Lokayukta law into the state," Shinde said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said that we have approved the Anna Hazare Committee report on introducing Lokayukta in the state on the lines of Lokpal.

"Today in the cabinet meeting, we have taken important decisions. We have approved the Anna Hazare Committee report of introducing Lokayukta in Maharashtra on the lines of Lokpal. A Bill will be brought in this session."

The Lokayukta will be a five-member team, which will include the chief justice of the High Court and the Supreme Court judges.

"We are making a new act of Lokpal to fight corruption, and it is the biggest step that our government has taken in the last five months," Deputy CM Fadnavis said.

Lokayukta is a top statutory body that looks into and addresses people's grievances against a state government and its administration. It is established under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 to inquire about and investigate accusations of corruption against public authorities who are within the scope and ambit of this Act.

After it is passed, the governor of the state will appoint a lokayukta after consulting with the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.