Karnataka Lockdown News: Yediyurappa said the government may have to enforce a complete lockdown as people were not following COVID restrictions which has led to a steep rise in cases.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has hinted at imposing a complete lockdown in the state amid the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths and said that a decision might be taken in the next two days. He said the government may have to enforce a complete lockdown as people were not following COVID restrictions which has led to a steep rise in cases.

"People are not following rules. It might be inevitable to go in for a complete lockdown in Karnataka. We will decide in two days," said Yediyurappa.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Yediyurappa would hold a meeting with the ministers and senior officers regarding the measures required to contain coronavirus, which is rising at an alarming proportion.

The state has been witnessing close to 50,000 cases and fatalities above 300 a day. These infections have added more stress to the frontline doctors and paramedics. Hospitals too are facing shortage of beds, oxygen and important drugs with the growing demand.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda and state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too hinted that tough measures were needed. "In the present circumstances, there is a need to give lockdown a serious thought.... ," Gowda said.

On Thursday, the state reported 49,058 fresh COVID-19 infections which took the active caseload over 5-lakh mark while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today said it will not leave Karnataka citizens in lurch as it refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order asking the Centre to increase the daily oxygen allocation for the state from 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the high court order of May 5 is a well calibrated, deliberated and judicious exercise of power”.

It refused to accept the Centre's contention that if every high court starts passing orders for allocating oxygen, it would make the supply network of the country “unworkable”.

