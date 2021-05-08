Uttarakhand Lockdown News: It said that the 'corona curfew' has failed to control the surge in Uttarakhand, adding that a "major decision" will be taken by chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat by May 10.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Saturday hinted at imposing a complete lockdown in the state as the country battles hard against the second wave of COVID-19. It said that the 'corona curfew' has failed to control the surge in Uttarakhand, adding that a "major decision" will be taken by chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat by May 10.

"COVID-19 infection has reached villages of Uttarakhand. The level of transmission despite Corona Curfew is a matter of concern. To contain the spread, the government will take a major decision by May 10," Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Uttarakhand government has imposed the 'corona curfew' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts till May 10 to control the surge. However, despite the restrictions, cases have continued to rise in the state.

In the last 24 hours, Uttarakhand reported over 9,600 cases and 137 deaths that pushed its active tally and toll to 67,691 and 3,430 respectively. On the other hand, over 1.58 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Rawat to discuss the current situation in the state and assured all the help needed from the Centre to control the crisis in Uttarakhand.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji called and enquired about the status of COVID-19 in the hills and plains of Uttarakhand and the work being done to prevent it," Rawat had said in a Tweet in Hindi.

"The Prime Minister has assured to extend further help from the Centre for curbing COVID-19. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister added.

