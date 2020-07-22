The news agency ANI reported that a lockdown of 14 days will be enforced in Manipur from Thursday.

According to the data on the health bulletin, The recovery rate in the northeastern state remains to be 68.68%.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The northeastern state of Manipur is going to be under lockdown for the next 14 days starting from 2 pm on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

Amid a spike in fresh coronavirus cases in the state, a lockdown of 14 days will be enforced in Manipur from Thursday. The state currently has a total of 631 active cases while as many as 1384 patients have recovered/cured of the deadly infection. While the tally of confirmed positive cases climbed 2015, Manipur has not reported any COVID-19 deaths.

Posted By: Simran Babbar