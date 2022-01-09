Thiruvananthapuram | Jagran News Desk: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday revealed that the state government has no plan to impose a 'complete lockdown' as of now despite a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. Speaking to reporters, George said that a complete lockdown "will affect normal life" as she urged Keralites to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

"The economic activities in our state and that of our people cannot be hampered now. We should work together to avoid a complete shutdown in the state. As of now we are not planning any lockdown," George was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Her statement comes after Kerala recorded 5,944 new COVID-19 cases and 242 fatalities on Saturday that pushed the state's total caseload and death toll to 52.70 lakh and 49,547 respectively, a health bulletin said.

The state also reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that pushed its tally of such infections to 328, as per the health bulletin which said that Kerala had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in the Ernakulam district.

"Currently, there are 31,098 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only seven per cent people are hospitalised," the health department said in a release.

Out of those who were found infected on Saturday, 80 people reached the state from outside while 5,479 others contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 337 people are yet to be traced. Forty-eight health workers are also among the infected, the health department said.

Meanwhile, 2,463 have recuperated from the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 51,97,960. The health department said there are 1,11,316 people under observation in the state out of whom 2,473 are admitted in isolation wards of various hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma