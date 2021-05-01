Amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, several posts are doing rounds on the internet claiming that the country will go under a complete lockdown from May 3, which will continue till May 20.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India has been reeling under the second wave of coronavirus pandemic with the country registering a record number of daily infections from the past few weeks. India, during the last 24 hours, recorded over 4 lakh new cases of COVID-19 which took the overall caseload in the country to over 1.91 crore, while the death further climbed up to over 2.11 lakh after 3,523 fatalities during the same span of time.

Amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, several posts are doing rounds on the internet claiming that the country will go under a complete lockdown from May 3, which will continue till May 20. Many messages on WhatsApp and tweets on Twitter are becoming viral nowadays claiming that the government will announce a complete lockdown once the election results will be declared.

Confused about whether to believe them or not? Let's know the truth behind these claims:

In a viral post on social media, it was claimed that the government has issued new guidelines for the complete lockdown from May 3. The post also featured an image of PM Modi and also stated that all the state governments have agreed to impose a complete lockdown in the country.

Debunking the claims, the PIB Fact Check Team, the fact-checking agency for the central government, took cognizance of the viral post and shared the entire truth behind these claims on its Twitter handle. The PIB Fact Check team wrote in a tweet, "In a post going viral on social media, it is being claimed that the central government has announced the imposition of a complete lockdown in the country from May 3 to May 20. PIBFactCheck stated that this claim is bogus. The central government has not made any such announcement".

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार ने देश में 3 मई से 20 मई तक सम्पूर्ण लॉकडाउन लगाने की घोषणा की है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा #फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Xt93IDnMcc — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 30, 2021

What PM Modi said about the lockdown in his address to the nation?

On 20 April, in his address to the country, PM Modi urged the states to avoid imposing lockdowns and rather focus on creating micro containment zones to curb the spread of coronavirus. PM Modi had said that if the COVID-19 protocols are diligently followed by all, there will be no need to impose any lockdowns. Do not impose lockdown, take restrictive measures

The Union Home Ministry has also asked the state governments and union territories not to impose complete lockdowns in their respective regions to reduce the spread of coronavirus, instead, take restrictive measures in districts where the impact of the second wave is more.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan