Delhi-Haryana Lockdown: The Delhi government had imposed lockdown in the national capital on April 19 for a week and had extended by another week on April 25.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi and the neighbouring state of Haryana have imposed lockdowns till May 10 in wake of the alarming spurt in COVID-19 cases and deaths. While Haryana announced the lockdown on Sunday, Delhi extended the restrictions to the third consecutive week. The Arvind Kejriwal government had imposed lockdown in the national capital on April 19 for a week and had extended by another week on April 25.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Palwal are among the Haryana cities falling in the NCR region where lockdown restrictions will remain in force till 5 am on May 10.

Those found violating lockdown in the national capital will be fined Rs 2,000 while those breaking the norms in Haryana will have to pay Rs 500.

In Delhi and Haryana, authorities are acting tough against those violating lockdown norms. Not only the violators have to pay the fine, they are also arrested and cases are being lodged against them.

The police is also sensitising people and making announcements from vehicle mounted public announcement systems in several densely populated areas urging people to stay home and try not to violate the lockdown in view of the public health emergency going on.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week on Saturday amid a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases as the national capital battles an acute shortage of beds and medical oxygen in its hospitals.

During the extended lockdown period, shopping malls, markets, schools, colleges, gyms, spas, swimming pools and other non-essential establishments will remain closed. Essential services, including medical stores and departmental stores, will remain open.

In Haryana, vaccination centres, banks and essential services will remain functional during the weeklong lockdown from Monday. All health services, including hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, vaccination centres will remain functional and people will be allowed to proceed to the anti-COVID vaccination centres.

Dispensaries, chemists, pharmacies, all kinds of medicine shops including Jan Aushadi Kendras and medical equipment shops will remain functional, according to the detailed guidelines for the lockdown issued by the government.

Bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations will also remain functional. Bank branches will be allowed to work as per banking hours.

Supply of essential goods is allowed. All facilities in the supply of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies are allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing norms. All goods traffic will be allowed to ply.

Shops, including kirana and single shops selling essential goods, and carts, including ration shops under PDS, those dealing with food and groceries for daily use, hygiene items, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, poultry, meat, fish, animal feed and fodder are allowed to operate ensuring strict social distancing.

Print and electronic media, including DTH and cable services, are allowed. Also IT and IT-enabled services, with up to 50 per cent strength, data and call centres for government activities only would be allowed to operate.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta