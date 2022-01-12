New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre in Puducherry, through video conference.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry is established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. With the focus on the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology.

"It will contribute towards skilling youth and will be able to train around 6400 trainees per year," the PMO stated.

Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre, constructed by the Government of Puducherry at a cost of about Rs 23 crores. It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people, the PMO stated.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing on the National Youth Day which is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:

"Today in Puducherry, MSME technology centre is inaugurated. Role of MSME sector is very important in creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It is very important our MSME use the technologies that are changing the world. The new MSME centre is an important step in that direction," PM Modi.

"The world has admitted that India has two limitless power -- demography & democracy. The youth of India carry democratic values along with demographic dividends. India considers its youths as development drivers," said PM Narendra Modi addressing National Youth Day programme.

"The year 2022 is very important for the youth of India. Today's youth has to live for the country and fulfill the dreams of our freedom fighters... The strength of the youth will take India to greater heights," said PM Modi.

"Today's youth has a 'can do' spirit which is a source of inspiration for every generation. It is the strength of the youth that India has marched much ahead in digital payments. Today, the youth of India is writing code of global prosperity," said PM Modi.

"Today, India has a strong ecosystem of more than 50,000 startups, out of which more than 10,000 startups were set up in the past 6-7 months amid the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic... 'Compete and conquer' is the mantra of New India," PM Narendra Modi.

