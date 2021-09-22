The NDMA has issued guidelines on ex-gratia for COVID-19 deaths. The disaster management body has recommended that Rs 50,000 should be paid to the kin of those who died of COVID-19 out of state disaster relief funds.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday (September 22) issued guidelines on ex-gratia for COVID-19 deaths and recommended that Rs 50,000 should be paid to the kin of those who died of COVID-19 out of state disaster relief funds.

"After the order of the Supreme Court, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issues guidelines on ex-gratia for COVID-19 deaths and recommended that Rs 50,000 to be paid to the kin of those who died of COVID-19 out of state disaster relief funds," news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court had rejected the Centre’s plea to declare Section 12 of the National Disaster Management Act as nonmandatory and absolve the government of any duty to pay ex-gratia to kin of COVID-19 victims. However, the SC had left the amount to be decided as per fresh guidelines to be framed by the NDMA.

“What amount to be paid by way of ex gratia assistance to the family members of the person who dies from Covid-19 should be left to the central government/National Disaster Management Authority,” the SC had said.

It must be noted that last year, the Centre had declared COVID-19 as a notified disaster under the Disaster Management Act. Section 12(iii) of the Act mentions that the National Authority shall recommend guidelines for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to persons affected by disaster, which shall include “ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life as also assistance on account of damage to houses and for restoration of means of livelihood.”

Furthermore, on March 14, 2020, the Home Ministry wrote to state governments that the central government "has decided to treat it (COVID-19) as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under SDRF.” However, it did not specify payment of ex gratia to families of the deceased.

This later led to a petition being filed by advocate Reepak Kansal seeking ₹4 lakh ex gratia in every COVID-19 case. In response, the Centre filed an affidavit, saying that ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh is beyond the affordability of state governments. It argued that if Rs 4 lakh is paid to the kin of each, it may consume the entire amount of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).





Posted By: Sugandha Jha