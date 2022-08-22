Commuting In Delhi-NCR? Avoid These Routes As Farmers Protest Returns To Capital

Ahead of the farmers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, Delhi Police beefed up the security forces at Singhu and Gazipur border on the Delhi- Meerut expressway.

All vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by the Delhi Police and the officials are on 'alert mode'.

Meanwhile, traffic movements may get affected in parts of Delhi as barricades have been put up at border points by the police.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday asked the commuters to plan their journey due to the farmers' protest and avoid the below-mentioned routes:

- Tolstoy Marg

- Sansad Marg

- Janpath Road

- Ashoka Road

- Outer Circle Connaught Place

- Baba Kharak Singh Marg

- Pandit Pant Marg

#DelhiTrafficAlert



In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, #DelhiTrafficPolice requests commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience.

“In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident,” a police official said," as quoted by the news agency, PTI.

Farmers on Monday are holding protests at Jantar Mantar against unemployment.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of farmers - had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (August 18) to press for their pending demands.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

In April, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protest held by the Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy and said that there is a need for another protest in the country.

Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.