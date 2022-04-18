New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Commuters in Delhi-NCR faced problems on Monday morning after a strike of the auto, taxi, and cab drivers' associations began in the national capital in protest against the soaring petrol, diesel, and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in the country.

The strike has been called by several unions, which have called for a hike in fare rates, and a reduction in fuel and CNG prices. They have also demanded that the Delhi government should form a committee to look into fare revision in a time-bound manner.

Although most of the unions said they will be on a one-day strike, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi (SDAD) and some other associations have decided to hold an "indefinite" strike from Monday.

"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares," SDAD President Kamaljeet Gill was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The auto and cab drivers say that the "unprecedented" hike in fuel and CNG prices has taken a toll on them. However, they have alleged that the Centre and Delhi government are not paying heed to their demands.

"We did not receive a response from the government. We staged a protest for two days and are now compelled to go on strike," Rajendra Soni, General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, told news agency ANI, adding that they wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 highlighting their demands.

"We do not want the fare to increase, because it will affect the pockets of the common people as well. Our only demand is that the government does not increase the fuel price and give us subsidy on CNG prices. We demand that the government provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.

Prices of petrol, diesel, and CNG - which depend majorly on international brent crude rates - have been rising in India since March 22 due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Currently, a litre of petrol and diesel is priced at Rs 105.41 and Rs 96.67 respectively. On the other hand, the price of CNG is Rs 71.61 per kg in the national capital.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma