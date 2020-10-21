Mumbai Police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on October 26 and 27 for investigation in the sedition case registered against them

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on October 26 and 27 for investigation in the sedition case registered against them, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

The development comes days after a Mumbai metropolitan court ordered an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister based on a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a casting director and fitness trainer. The complaint against the actress stated that she was "creating a communal divide and rift between people of two communities and in the mind of common man" through her tweets.

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut (file pic) & her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before investigating officer, on next Monday & Tuesday (Oct 26 & 27)



FIR was registered against them at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, under various sections incl 124A (Sedition) pic.twitter.com/69lFJaWqTh — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

The petitioner had also alleged that Kangana "is maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets for example lynching of Hindu Sadhus at Palghar, calling the BMC as "BABUR SENA" and claiming that she is the first person to make a movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Laxmi bai of Jhansi."

Reacting to the FIR, Kangana had said that “Pappu Sena in Maharashtra “seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon.”

Kangana Ranaut, who acted in films like 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu', often finds herself surrounded by controversies with her remarks. Recently, she likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir, triggering a massive controversy.









Posted By: Lakshay Raja