New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an association of the leading media companies both print and television in India was constituted in November 2019 with the objective to work collaboratively on defining, creating and fostering the digital news ecosystem in the country and lead India into a better and a prosperous digital future.

In its short tenure, DNPA has already done some commendable work to promote the interests of digital news publishers. One of the noticeable efforts of the body was its fight against a leading search engine giant!s abuse of dominance and not being transparent in terms of offering fair compensation to news publishers. Under this DNPA filed a petition with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against Google last year and CCI has ordered an enquiry on the subject matter.

Another major initiative of DNPA has been its continuous drive to tackle the fake news menace and also work for the freedom of news media. DNPA has since then played an active role in recommending policy frameworks and working closely with regulatory authorities, industry bodies and other organizations whose work affects the digital news industry.

With many more tasks lined up for the future, DNPA also announced the appointment of Mr Tanmay Maheshwari (Managing Director, Amar Ujala Ltd) as the Chairman of DNPA effective April 1st, 2022. He takes over from Mr Pawan Agarwal (Deputy Managing Director, DB Corp) who has just completed his tenure. DNPA also announces Ms Mariam Mathew (CEO, Manorama Online at Malayala Manorama) as the Vice Chairman and Mr Arijit Chatterjee (Chief Strategy Officer, NDTV) as the Treasurer of the association.

The members of DNPA are:

1 T. V. Today Network Ltd.

2 Amar Ujala Ltd.

3 D. B. Corp Ltd.

4 Times Internet Ltd.

5 Indian Express Group.

6 The Malayala Manorama Co Ltd.

7 Jagran New Media.

8 Ushodaya Enterprises Private Ltd. (Eenadu)

9 Lokmat Media Ltd.

10 HT Digital Streams Ltd.

11 ABP Pvt. Ltd.

12 NDTV Convergence Ltd.

13 The New Indian Express Group.

14 Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

15 Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Company

16 THG Publishing (P) Ltd. (The Hindu)

DNPA’s Key roles are: DNPA is the apex body of the Digital News Industry of India constituted to work with the following objectives:

1. To promote, aid, help, encourage, protect and secure the interests of the digital news publishers in the digital industry.

2. To promote the interests of digital news publishers with Government, Regulatory authorities, Industry bodies and other organizations who directly/ indirectly affect the industry.

3. To serve the shared interests of its Digital News Publishers and protect the general interests of its members across political, legal and regulatory matters.

4. To serve as a self-regulatory body for entities that are recognized and verified as news publishers.

5. To promote awareness about the latest developments in the digital industry relating to news and content and disseminate knowledge amongst its members and the general public regarding such developments.

6. To promote the growth of friendly relations amongst the members and amongst persons engaged in the creation and distribution of the digital news content and especially to encourage co-operation among the members to maximize mutual benefits.

7. To protect all its members from persons or entities who carry our unfair and/or unethical practices or who discredit the digital news industry.

8. To work towards solution that help the overall industry, like working together to control dissemination of fake news, try and ensuring the industry works out solution towards facts checking and evolve standards around viewability and brand safety.

9. Share best practices to grow revenue, audience, and brand with profound market change.

