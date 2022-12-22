Committed To Tackle It: What Mansukh Mandaviya Told Parliament On Covid Outbreak

IN THE midst of an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, as well as a few cases detected in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Thursday that the Centre is prepared to combat the pandemic and urged states to enforce appropriate COVID behaviour in public spaces.

आज हम तैयार है देश की मेडिसिन की जरूरत और वैक्सीन की जरूरत पूरा करने के लिए।



एक्सपर्ट कमेटी ने Nasal vaccine को अनुमोदित कर दिया है। ये भी भारत ने, भारत के वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित कर दिया है। ये उनकी उपलब्धि है।



The health minister addressed both houses of parliament during the ongoing winter session on Thursday and assured that the government is keeping an eye on COVID and will take steps accordingly.

Here's all the minister said in his address:

- The Union Health Minister said that COVID cases have been rising around the world but decreasing in India. A total of 153 new cases have been reported in India every day, as opposed to 5.87 lakh cases on a daily basis across the world.

- Concerning the next steps, he stated that the ministry is monitoring the global COVID situation and will take appropriate action.

- Talking about the states, the union health minister said that the states are advised to increase genome-sequencing so that new variants of the virus can be identified.

- The central government has also decided to provide financial assistance to states fighting against the pandemic.

- In response to the health ministry's letter requesting that Congress follow COVID-19 protocols during the Yatra or suspend the march, he stated, "We haven't done any COVID politics."

- The minister, in the Upper House of Parliament, said, "Oxygen plants have been set up in big hospitals across the country and are being run. We have reviewed the adequate amount of medicines in the country."

- He also informed them that a random RT-PCT sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country has started.

- "We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps. We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country," the Union Minister said.

- Mandaviya said that the health department is proactive in managing the pandemic.

- According to the health minister, 220 crore COVID vaccine shots have already been administered.