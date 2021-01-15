Against the backdrop of the Ladakh standoff with China, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Friday that while the Army is committed to resolving the disputes through talks and political efforts, no one should make the mistake of testing its patience.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Against the backdrop of the Ladakh standoff with China, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Friday that while the Army is committed to resolving the disputes through talks and political efforts, no one should make the mistake of testing its patience. Addressing the Army Day Celebration Parade in the national capital, General Naravne said that the Army gave a befitting reply to the conspiracy to unilaterally change the status quo on India-China borders.

"We are committed to resolve disputes through talks and political efforts but no one should make any mistake of testing out patience," the Army Chief said in his customary address on the occasion, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI. "I want to assure the country that the sacrifices of the Galwan heroes will not go waste. Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security."

20 Indian soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley on June 15 last year. While China is yet to disclose the number of its soliders killed, an American intelligence report has put the casualties on Chinese side to 35. The Army Chief said the two sides have held eight rounds of talks to bring the situation under control and that their efforts will be to continue to find a solution to the current situation on the basis of mutual and equal security.

Taking about Pakistan, the Army Chief said that the neighbouring country continues to provide a safe haven to terrorists. "Strong response is being given to the enemy on the other border. Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorists. In the training camps across the LoC (Line of Control), around 300-400 terrorists are ready to infiltrate."

Posted By: Lakshay Raja