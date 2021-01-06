India is committed to deploying its vaccine capabilities for the global benefit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video teleconference held on Wednesday.

During the conversation, PM Modi briefed Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development and conveyed his best wishes for early containment of the new wave of infections in Germany and other European countries, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

He appreciated the long-standing role of Merkel in providing stable and strong leadership at the European and global stage, and thanked her for guiding the growth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

"The Prime Minister briefed Chancellor Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development and accured Chancellor Merkel of India's commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world. He conveyed his best wishes for early containment of the new wave of infections in Germany and other European countries," it added.

PM Modi welcomed Germany's decision to join the International Solar Alliance and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation with Germany under the platform of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Nothing that this year marks the 70th anniversary of setting up of bilateral relations between India and Germany and 20th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, the two leaders agreed to hold the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations at an early date in 2021 and to set an ambitious agenda for the same.

