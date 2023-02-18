'Committed Criminal Contempt Of Court': Arvind Kejriwal's Fresh Accusations Against Dehli LG Over Mayor Poll

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena of influencing the case related to Delhi MCD Mayor Elections, which was heard by the Supreme Court on Friday. Kejriwal said that LG Saxena's actions "amounts to interference in the administration of justice".

"L-G VK Saxena tried to influence the case that was heard by SC yesterday. I spoke to many lawyers and it amounts to interference in the administration of justice, L-G has committed criminal contempt of court," Kejriwal said today.

Kejriwal further recommended to LG Saxena that the mayoral election be held on February 22. "Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal's accusations came a day after the Supreme Court asked the Delhi MCD to issue a notice within 24 hours mentioning the date on which the Delhi MCD Mayor will be elected. The top court also ruled that nominated members (aldermen) don't have the right to vote in the election for the Mayor, deputy mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been over two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

The MCD could not elect the mayor on three previous occasions amid tumult as AAP and BJP councillors quarrelled over the voting rights of the nominated members.

On January 6, the first meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned following ruckus between AAP and BJP members.

The AAP, which holds the majority in the 250-member House with 134 councillors, has alleged that the saffron party is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second.

(With inputs from ANI)