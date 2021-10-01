New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could severely affect the pockets of salaried class, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday hiked the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 43.50. The new rates will come into effect from October 1. However, the prices of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders, which are used for house-old cooking purposes, are still the same.



With this hike, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,736.50 in Delhi. Earlier, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was Rs 1,693 in Delhi. Among the four metro cities prices of the cylinder are the highest in Kolkata -- Rs 1,805 -- whereas it stood at Rs 1545 per cylinder in Mumbai.



Earlier on September 1, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75. Apart from that, prices of LPG cooking gas used were also raised by Rs 25 per cylinder across all categories including subsidised cylinders. Now prices in the national capital of subsidised, as well as non-subsidised LPG gas cylinders, stand at Rs 884.50.



In the last seven years, the prices of domestic cooking gas have been doubled, severely affecting salaried class people across the country. Till March 1, 2014, the retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder.



Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the second straight day on Friday. With an increase of 30 paise, the price of diesel stands at Rs 90.17 per litre whereas petrol rates were raised by 25 paise per litre to Rs 101.89 a litre.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen