New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trouble mounted for actor-comedian Vir Das on Wednesday after a complaint was registered against him at the Tilak Marg Police Station in New Delhi over his "I come from two Indias" monologue during an event in the United States of America (USA). This is the second complaint registered against the comedian over his remarks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ashutosh Dubey, who is a practising legal solicitor at the Bombay High Court, had registered a complaint against Das with the Mumbai Police over his "derogatory statements against India". In his complaint, Dubey had claimed that Das' remarks had tarnished the image of India.

"He attracts IPC sections amongst others and it is necessary to issue notice to the intermediaries to take the appropriate action failing which the Indian Comedian (Vir Das) must be acted upon as per the provisions of law," he said.

However, Das later clarified his remarks and said that they were not intended to insult the country. Das, who is currently in the US, on Monday had uploaded a video on YouTube, titled "I come from two Indias", that was part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In the six-minute video, Das talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, crackdown against comedians to the farmers' protests.

"The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great," Das had clarified later.

"It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma