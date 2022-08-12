Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health Remains Critical; PM Modi, CM Yogi Dial Family To Offer Support

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava who suffered a heart attack is still in critical condition. As per the latest updates, his health is deteriorating even more after he suffered heart-attack, doctors in AIIMS, Delhi said on Friday.

Reportedly, Raju Srivastava is in serious condition in the Intensive care unit the comedian's condition is not stable and he is being kept under strict observation of doctors. Srivastava has not regained consciousness for the last 46 hours and doctors said that he has suffered brain damage.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to the family of Raju Srivastava to enquire about his condition.

Srivastava, 59, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science Delhi on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym.

Reportedly, Srivastava was running on the treadmill when he suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to the AIIMS. The comedian was rushed to the catheterisation lab for emergency angiography. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice that day.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.