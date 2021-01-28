The High Court cited statements of the eyewitnesses and ongoing investigation in the matter while rejecting Munawar Fruqui's bail plea.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of stand-up comedian Munawar Farooqui and Indore resident Nalin Yadav, arrested on January 2 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their show. The High Court cited statements of the eyewitnesses and ongoing investigation in the matter while rejecting the bail plea.

The MP High Court, which reserved its order on Monday, as reported by Bar and Bench, today said, "regard being had to the material seized and the statements of the witnesses and that the investigation is in progress, no case is made out for grant of bail."

“The evidence/material collected so far, suggest that in an organized public show under the garb of standup comedy at a public place on commercial lines, prima facie; scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India with deliberate intendment, were made by the applicants,” the court said.

Munawar Faruqui along with Nalin Yadav, Edvin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas was arrested by the MP Police on January 2 after the son of local BJP MLA, Ekalvya Singh Gaur filed an FIR with the police against the four. In his complaint, Eklavya Singh Gaur stated that the stand-up comedian insulted Hindu gods and passed indecent comments on Home Minister Amit Shah.

