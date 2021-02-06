Comedian Munawar Faruqui remained incarcerated at the Indore Central jail on Saturday despite being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court yesterday in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a stand-up show last month.

The jail officials said Faruqui has not yet been released because a court in Prayagraj has ordered his production in a similar case on February 18. As per the jail manual, a stay on a production warrant has to be communicated to the officials for the release of a prisoner in such cases. The Authorities said that the comedian will be taken to Prayagraj on Sunday morning if they do not get the requisite order, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

Faruqui was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. While granting bail to Faruqui, Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and BR Gavai also issued a notice to police on the comedian's plea challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court order declining him bail in the case. The two-judge bench also stayed the production warrant against Faruqui in a different case by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Faruqui and four others were held after Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, filed a complaint against the comedian for allegedly making indecent remarks made against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the show. Gaur and his associates had gone to the show as audience. They created ruckus over the comment and forced the show to stop after the comedian made the remarks.

The other four people arrested based on the complaint were: Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, and Nalin Yadav. All five were booked under IPC Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), Section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous) and other relevant provisions.

