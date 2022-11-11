'Come To Kolkata': Trinamool MP Invites Comedian Vir Das A Day After Bengaluru Show Cancelled



A DAY after comedian Vir Das's show was cancelled in Bengaluru at the last moment following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien has invited the comedian to Kolkata.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader of the House in Rajya Sabha wrote, "Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going."

Meanwhile, Das's show was cancelled as the protesting group alleged that his show, which was to take place on November 10 in Bengaluru, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

In a complaint filed by the Hindu Janajagriti Samiti, it was also mentioned that "it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such program in a communally sensitive area like Banglore. When Karnataka is already facing many law-and-order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate law and order and should not be allowed."

Meanwhile, Das also uploaded a video on Thursday from his official Twitter handle to deter the assumptions made on his content. In the video, the stand-up comedian is seen asking the audience if anything he said during the show hurt any of their religious sentiments. The audience is seen responding in the negative.

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Das captioned the video.

The netizens meanwhile, flooded the comment section. "I have been in your show. Laughed throughout and had an amazing time, without feeling any anti-religious or anti-nation agenda. People who are cancelling your shows are coward and insecure. Any form of art should not be banned in democracy. If you don't like it, don't see it," a user wrore.

"Then Stop making fun of Hindu’s and their religion," wrote a second user.

Das's monologue "I come from two Indias" attaracted massive criticism a year ago. He was also slammed for allegedly defaming the country.