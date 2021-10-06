New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of a prominent Srinagar pharmacy, was shot dead by militants on Tuesday inside his business premises at Iqbal Park.

Bindroo, 68, was shot by the assailants from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy dispensing medicines, a police official said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official added.

In a separate incident on the same day, a non-Kashmiri street vendor was also shot by terrorists near Madina Chowk Lalbazar in Srinagar. The deceased, identified as Virendra Paswan, was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

In a third attack, another civilian, identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai, was shot dead by terrorists in the Bandipora district in North Kashmir.

A video has surfaced on the internet in which Bindroo's daughter can be seen speaking about the attack on her father by the militants. In the video, Bindroo's daughter, Shraddha Bindroo, can be heard saying "He is a Kashmiri Pandit, he will never die. You can just kill the body. Makhan Lal Bindroo will be alive in the spirit,"

She also challenged the gunman who killed her father to face her for a debate.

A Kashmir Pandit, Bindroo was one of the few among his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990. He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his pharmacy Bindroo Medicate.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attacks and said, “I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity."

National Conference party leader Omar Abdullah also tweeted, “Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot and has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace.”

