New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who lost his life in an ambush by militants in Manipur on Saturday belonged to a family with an Army background and was inspired by his grand-father who was a freedom fighter and a member of the Constituent Assembly.

Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja (36), and son Abir (5) besides four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in an ambush by militants in the north-eastern state.

Tripathi's family hails from Raigarh in Chhatisgarh and the martyred Colonel joined the Indian Army with the goal of serving the nation after drawing inspiration from his grandfather Kishori Mohan Tripathi.

Viplav Tripathi was born on May 30 in the year 1980, he went to the Sainik School Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) after passing class V at a school in Raigarh town. His father, Subhash Tripathi (76) is a senior journalist and editor of the local Hindi daily 'Dainik Bayar' and his mother Asha Tripathi is a retired librarian.

After finishing his schooling, Tripathi took admission in the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and then joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

In the year 2001, he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Kumaon Regiment in Ranikhet. He later passed a command course from the Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) Wellington.

Colonel Viplav's younger brother Anay Tripathi is also an army officer and is currently posted as a lieutenant colonel in Shillong, his uncle said. Patnaik also revealed that the entire family had celebrated Diwali together this year in Manipur, where Viplav was posted.

The mortal remains of Colonel and his family will be brought back to his native place in Raigarh, Chhatisgarh.

