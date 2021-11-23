New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer (CO) of 16th Bihar, received the Mahavir Chakra (posthumously) - India's second highest military decoration - on Tuesday "for resisting the Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector during the ongoing Operation Snow Leopard".

Besides Colonel Babu, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar K Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh received their Vir Chakra (posthumously) for their gallant actions during the Galwan Valley clash. Subedar Sanjiv Kumar of 4 Para Special Forces was also awarded Kirti Chakra (posthumously) on Tuesday for his bravery during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives during the fierce hand-to-hand combat with troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on June 15 last year, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

Since then, India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks to reduce the tensions between them. Though India and China have withdrawn their troops from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and the Gogra area, they are yet to reach a consensus over several other friction points.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar blamed China for the standoff in along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, saying New Delhi and Beijing are going through a "particularly bad patch" in their ties. He also said that the Chinese leadership needs to answer where they want to take the bilateral relationship.

"I don't think the Chinese have any doubt on where we stand on our relationship and what's not gone right with it. I've been meeting my counterpart Wang Yi a number of times. As you would've experienced, I speak fairly clear, reasonably understandably (and) there is no lack of clarity so if they want to hear it, I am sure they would have heard it," Dr Jaishankar said at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in Singapore.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma