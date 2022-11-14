College Student Dies Of Excessive Bleeding After Rape, Accused Took Energy Pill: Police

A college student died after she was raped brutally by a 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. According to reports, she was raped by the man when she was alone at her home. He also took performance enhancing pill before committing the crime.

According to police officials, the man continued to rape her till she fainted and started bleeding from her private parts. Police identified the accused as Raj Gautam who ran away when he got scared after seeing the girl bleeding badly.

Later, her younger sister returned home and found the victim unconscious on the bed. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead. In the post-mortem report, it was confirmed that she was raped. Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, the police said.

According to the police investigation, the accused man is pursuing post-graduation and stays in a hostel. He was also known to the girl. Police claimed that they have found a chat between the accused and the victim but her mother denied that her daughter was having an affair with anyone.

Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar said: "Gautam confessed that after knowing that the victim was alone, he went to her house and raped her which caused severe bleeding from her private parts. On seeing this, he fled the spot."

The victim's father had initially alleged that a 28-year-old neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar as saying.

Based on the claim of victim’s father, the police booked them and Gautam was arrested after he admitted to his crime. Later, the two neighbours were reportedly given clean chit by the police.