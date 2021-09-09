Thanking the community for its cooperation with India, PM Modi said, “India has received full cooperation from all members during its chairship of BRICS. I thank all members for this”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the 13th Annual session of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit virtually. All the BRICS countries -- Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the summit.

Thanking the community for its cooperation with India, PM Modi said, “India has received full cooperation from all members during its chairship of BRICS. I thank all members for this”. He also said that the BRICS platform has been useful for focussing attention on the priorities of the developing countries.

“The theme selected by India for the duration of its chairship is 'BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus’. These 4 Cs are basic principles of our BRICS partnership”, he added.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for me and India to chair this summit for the 15th anniversary of the summit. India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its chairmanship. I am deeply grateful to all of you for this. The BRICS platform has witnessed several achievements in one and half decades," he said.

"Today we are an influential voice for emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focussing attention on the priories of the developing nations as well," he added.

Referring to the theme, the Prime Minister said the member countries need to ensure that BRICS yields more results in the next 15 years.

"We will have to ensure that BRICS yields more results in 15 years. The theme that has been chosen by India for its chairship, reflects this priority," he said.

This is the second time PM Modi has chaired the BRICS Summit. Earlier, he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS, as reflected in the theme for the summit.

The meeting is also being attended by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore chair of the BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, Sangita Reddy.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan