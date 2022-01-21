New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The minimum temperature in the national capital is set to drop in the coming days as Delhi will witness wet spell and cold wave conditions. On Friday, the minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, and fog was observed in isolated parts of the city.

According to the prediction of AccuWeather, the minimum temperature in Delhi from 22nd to 29th of January will range between 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. On the 22nd of January, the day will remain mostly cloudy, and Delhites will experience light rain showers due to fresh western disturbance. The minimum temperature on January 22nd is expected to stand at 8 degrees Celsius whereas, the maximum temperature will hover at 16 degrees Celsius.

23rd January 2022 (Sunday)

As per AccuWeather's prediction, January 23rd is going to be a cold day, where the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 5 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will hover at 17 degrees Celsius. People living in the capital may also experience light rain showers.

24th January 2022 (Monday)

The weather agency has predicted hazy sunshine on January 24th with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius. There is zero probability of a thunderstorm on January 24th.

25th January 2022 (Tuesday)

On January 25th the minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to dip again to 4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the city will hover between 17 degrees Celsius. It will be a cold day with hazy sunshine.

26th January 2022 (Wednesday)

A cold wave is expected to prevail on 26th January. The minimum temperature on this day is expected to hover at 4 degrees Celsius with a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

27th January 2022 (Thursday)

As per AccuWeather's prediction, the morning of January 27th is expected to be sunny with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature at night is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius, and it will be a chilly night.

28th January 2022 (Friday)

On 28th January the temperature in the capital is likely to improve. The weather agency predicted plenty of sunshine with a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius. However, the night will remain chilly as the minimum temperature at night is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celsius.

29th January 2022 (Saturday)

As per AccuWeather's forecast, 29th January will be a sunny day as the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 14 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature at night is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius making it a chilly night.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen