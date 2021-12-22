New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The cold wave continued to sweep the Delhi-NCR region as the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the capital city, was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature rose from Tuesday when the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

On Monday, the national capital had reeled under a cold wave as the minimum temperature had dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal and the lowest so far this season. So, though there was a marginal rise in the mercury level, it was still on the lower side as the weather remained chilly in the morning.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

The weather office has forecast shallow fog, and the minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 5 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius. "Two "back-to-back" western disturbances and the resultant slowing down of cold northwesterly winds from Tuesday night will push the minimum temperature up, R K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD, had said on Monday.

Cold wave conditions were observed on Tuesday at a few places over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and at isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha and Telangana.

Delhi Air Quality:

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida has slipped to the 'critical' category, while the air quality in Gurugram is in 'very poor' category. The AQI in Noida and Gurugram stands at 507 and 319 respectively.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday informed that separate night patrols teams have been set up for each of the 11 districts of the national capital to monitor compliance to pollution control norms for construction-related activities. The physical classes in Delhi school will resume for Class 6 and above from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution.

