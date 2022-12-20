Cold Wave Grips Delhi, UP, Parts Of North India; 3 Killed, 40 Injured In Fog-Related Accidents | 10 Points

Chilled cold waves grasped parts of North India on Tuesday and have caused chaos leaving 3 killed and 40 injured in fog-related accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and forcing a change in school timings in Punjab. Dense to very dense fog in Delhi resulted in lowering visibility to 50 metres in the city and affect road traffic and train movement.

Satellite images showed a thick layer of fog over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the morning. Visibility dropped to 50 metres at the Palam and Safdarjung airports in Delhi between 5.30 am and 7 am, an IMD official said.

Check Top 10 Developments Here:

1. The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

2. In Greater Noida, one person died and 24 were injured when a bus collided with a truck amid low visibility due to dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway.The accident took place around 6.30 am in Dankaur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma said.

3. In Bulandshahr, a truck driver was killed and six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh road in Arnia. Around 6 am, the driver of a mini-truck lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. As a result, a roadways bus, a truck and some small vehicles behind the mini-truck collided with each other.

4. In Kaushambi, a 25 year-old mand died in an accident while his friend was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition after their two-wheeler hit a stationary truck near Sayara overbridge on the Prayagraj-Kanpur road around 9 am due to low visibility.

5. Eight people were injured in Sitapur when their van hit a stationary truck due to low visibility, police said, adding four passengers were grievously injured in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under the Misrikh police tation area.

6. Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday evening stopped plying of state roadways buses at night. "Due to dense fog and rising mishaps, the government has stopped plying of Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses at night. An order has been issued in this regard to regional managers of the corporation," Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said.

7. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21 due to foggy weather. "In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023,” said Mann in a tweet.

8. In Haryana, cold weather conditions prevailed in Narnaul, which recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Hisar settled at 6 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department report.

9. In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place with the mercury settling at a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar also experienced a cold night with a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

10. Cold wave across Kashmir intensified on Tuesday as the temperatures fell several degrees below the freezing point, a day ahead of 'Chilla-i-Kalan', the 40-day harshest winter period, officials said. The minimum temperature in Srinagar recorded last night was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius.