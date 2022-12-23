Cold Wave: Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning As Minimum Temperature Drops To 5.3 Degrees Celsius

WITH the minimum temperature recorded at 5.3 degrees Celsius, Delhites woke up to the season's coldest morning this year on Friday. A shallow layer of fog engulfed parts of Delhi, reducing visibility to 500 metres. According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung Observatory, the main weather station in the city, reported the minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

With this, 5.3 degrees Celsius is the lowest temperature recorded so far in the season. At 5:30 in the morning, Palam airport recorded the lowest visibility level of 200 metres. In the Safdarjung airport, the visibility has dropped to 500 metres, the IMD said.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celcius; Lodhi Road- 7.3; Gurgaon- 7.6; Ayanagar- 5.6; Ridge- 5.3; Faridabad 9.4; Ghaziabad- 8.0; Jafarpur 7.5; Najafgarh- 9.1; Noida- 8.1 Pitampura, Sports Complex, Mayur Vihar recorded a minimum temperature of 10, 10, and 8.7 degrees Celcius respectively.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between zero and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense fog, between 201 and 500 metres is moderate fog, and between 501 and 1,000 is shallow fog. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius during the day, the IMD said.

As per the weather forecast, parts of North India including the national capital witnessed cold wave conditions with dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on Friday morning.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Dense to Very Dense Fog conditions likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and spread thereafter."

Due to poor visibility, as many as 21 trains have been running late by a few hours today.